Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 585,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $290.66 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $204.15 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

