Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $58.73

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.73, but opened at $60.40. Ciena shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 401,347 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ciena Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $498,637. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $73,476,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

