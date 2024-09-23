CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.97. 50,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 102,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

