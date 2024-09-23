ClearBridge Investments Ltd Purchases 84,180 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 8.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.31% of American Tower worth $280,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 954,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,623,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Tower by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 111,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $235.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

