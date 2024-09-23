CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $260.00

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.49), with a volume of 4836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.90 ($3.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,461.54%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

