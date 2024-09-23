Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 45,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,435,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,798,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Codexis alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,055,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,175,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00.

Codexis Price Performance

Codexis stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 558,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,447. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 125.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Codexis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 82.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 107,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codexis by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87,457 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.