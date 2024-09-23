Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 1,055,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,055,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,390,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,253,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.92. 558,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,926,625 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 129,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

