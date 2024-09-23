Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.86. 57,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.48. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

