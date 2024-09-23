Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.15

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
