Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $921.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $895.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.73. The firm has a market cap of $875.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

