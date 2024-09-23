Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Eaton by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Eaton by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 402,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146,056 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.41.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $330.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

