Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,258 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after acquiring an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.36 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

