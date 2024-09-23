Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,407 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 94.0% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

