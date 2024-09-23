Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.98

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 646824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $821.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

