Comparing ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) and Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE)

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) and Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of ACCO Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ACCO Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Koala shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACCO Brands and Koala”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACCO Brands $1.73 billion 0.29 -$21.80 million ($0.27) -19.59 Koala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Koala has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACCO Brands.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ACCO Brands and Koala, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACCO Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koala 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACCO Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%.

Risk and Volatility

ACCO Brands has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koala has a beta of 17.05, indicating that its share price is 1,605% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACCO Brands and Koala’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACCO Brands -10.15% 13.32% 3.89% Koala N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACCO Brands beats Koala on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools. It offers its products under the AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, PowerA, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Artline, and Spirax brand names. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers, e-tailers, discount, drug/grocery, and variety chains; warehouse clubs; hardware and specialty stores; independent office product dealers; office superstores; wholesalers; contract stationers; and technology specialty businesses, as well as sells products directly to commercial and consumer end-users through its e-commerce platform and direct sales organization. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois.

About Koala

Koala Corporation, doing business as Tech World, Inc., a technology company, offers technical services in the areas of security administration, architecture and paradigms, access management system and processes, applications development, operations, data encryption, telecommunications, network and WAN, business continuity planning, crime law, and investigation and ethics. It also provides alternative energy sources for commercial offices and residential houses, and retirement homes; secure and phone encryption communication services; cellular and wireless data services; and staff augmentation and forensic recovery services, as well as writes applications for mobile phones. In addition, the company offers products for the government market that include thermal imaging cameras, secure communication systems, cellular and satellite phones, ERP and CRM software, and RFID and tracking equipment; and the fuel industry, such as car and truck HHO systems, fuel additives, water-engine heating and home cooking systems, and acetylene replacements. Further, it provides products for the television (TV) market, including 2-D to 3-D conversion boxes, cable TV networks, Internet over cable systems, and satellite TV and data systems; and the telecom market, such as calling cards, direct VOIP systems, WI-max and mobile banking systems, network management products, and unified communication systems, as well as for green-energy and bank markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vienna, Virginia.

