Comparing QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QHSLab and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get QHSLab alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 7 0 2.88

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus target price of $279.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than QHSLab.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

QHSLab has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QHSLab and Becton, Dickinson and Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 0.78 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.83 billion 3.41 $1.48 billion $4.54 51.46

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -11.87% N/A -11.18% Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.13% 14.49% 6.92%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats QHSLab on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.