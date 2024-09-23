Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 3.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 834,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

