Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Acquires $298,492.80 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Couchbase Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. 2,631,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.61.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.