Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Acquires $298,492.80 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. 2,631,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.