Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 17499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Couchbase Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $695.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at $563,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,220 shares of company stock valued at $422,094. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 21.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

