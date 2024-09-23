Critical Analysis: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverCrest Metals and Anglo American Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anglo American Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Anglo American Platinum has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Anglo American Platinum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo American Platinum is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23% Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Anglo American Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Anglo American Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Anglo American Platinum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.21 $116.72 million $0.83 11.05 Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A ($8.29) -4.08

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo American Platinum. Anglo American Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Anglo American Platinum on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold. It also offers fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Anglo Platinum Ltd. and changed its name to Anglo American Platinum Limited in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Anglo American Platinum Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.