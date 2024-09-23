Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.32. Critical Metals shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 471 shares.
Critical Metals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why eBay Stock Is the Steady Performer You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.