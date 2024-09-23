Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.32. Critical Metals shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 471 shares.

Critical Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

