Critical Survey: Traws Pharma (TRAW) versus Its Peers

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Traws Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Traws Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Traws Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Traws Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traws Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Traws Pharma Competitors 809 2390 6001 68 2.57

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Traws Pharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Traws Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Traws Pharma has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traws Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Traws Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Traws Pharma $226,000.00 -$18.95 million -8.62 Traws Pharma Competitors $147.17 million -$19.01 million 107.43

Traws Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Traws Pharma. Traws Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Traws Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traws Pharma -60,641.14% -144.95% -633.17% Traws Pharma Competitors -8,998.21% -106.36% -31.08%

Summary

Traws Pharma competitors beat Traws Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Traws Pharma

Traws Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza. It is also developing narazaciclib, a multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with cancer, with or without co-administration of letrozole to define the recommended phase 2 dose for further development in endometrial cancer; and oral rigosertib, which is administered alone or in combination for investigation in various cancers. The company was formerly known as Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Traws Pharma, Inc. in April 2024. Traws Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

