Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after acquiring an additional 632,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Crown Castle by 10.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,333,000 after acquiring an additional 391,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Crown Castle
In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $115.33 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
