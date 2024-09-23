Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.67 on Monday, hitting $332.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $333.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

