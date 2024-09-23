Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 81,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 134,133 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $9.18.
The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
