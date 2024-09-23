Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Rollins by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 107,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.15 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

