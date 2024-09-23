Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys 83 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.8% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BR opened at $208.22 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average of $203.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.