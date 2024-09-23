Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.87.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $82.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

