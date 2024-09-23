Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 96,902 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.