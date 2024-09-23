Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 361,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.08.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $492.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $501.80. The company has a market cap of $458.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,124 shares of company stock valued at $219,855,929. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.