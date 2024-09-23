D Jonathan Merriman Purchases 14,000 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,950.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00.

PodcastOne Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PODC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 36,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,673. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. Equities analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

