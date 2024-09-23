D1 Capital Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881,000 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 2.1% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.56% of Invitation Homes worth $122,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

