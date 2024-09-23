Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 644,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 678,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

