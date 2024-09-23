Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 60,076 shares.The stock last traded at $41.26 and had previously closed at $41.17.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.05% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

