DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.97

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
