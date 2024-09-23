Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,166,595 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $136,981,584.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,035,338.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,062,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

