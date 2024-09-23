Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 500,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $58,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,095,581.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.