Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.45

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 33807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

