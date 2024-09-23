Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $25.73. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 29,947 shares traded.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

