Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $24.06

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $25.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 921,258 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,282,000. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

