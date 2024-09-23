Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 44,611.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

D stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

