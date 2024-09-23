Donald F. Coleman Sells 58,003 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. 669,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

