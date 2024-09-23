DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

DoorDash stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.48. The stock had a trading volume of 771,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,535. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,769 shares of company stock valued at $34,760,113 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

