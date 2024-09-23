Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $78.54

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.54, but opened at $80.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 7,716 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 283,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 61.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,455,000 after buying an additional 114,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

