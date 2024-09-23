Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director William Radford Lovett II Sells 32,724 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,234,349.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,733,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 337,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

