Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director William Radford Lovett II Sells 32,724 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,234,349.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,733,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.
- On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 337,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
