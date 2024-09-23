Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 3,493 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,666,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

