Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 3,177 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,531. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
