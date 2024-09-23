DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,269 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

