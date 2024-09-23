DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Target Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

