DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

